Public schools’ teachers to retire at 65 – Kogi govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kogi Government on Friday approved 65-years as retirement age for public schools teachers in the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)
The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, had in April assented to the Law on Harmonisation of Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria, Act 2022.

The new law provides clearly in Section 1, “that teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire upon attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever comes earlier.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, while addressing newsmen said the approval was in furtherance of the present administration’s commitment to turn around the fortunes of public education in the state.

According to him, the decision is meant to help the state align itself with the Federal Government policy on the retirement age for teacher

”Beside massive infrastructural investment in the education sector, the administration has also completed the process of recruiting about 3,979 new teachers to fill existing man power gaps in the system,” he said.

The commissioner said the policy would enable government to keep the best teachers for a longer period.

He explained that the domestication of the new retirement age policy would provide students in the state the opportunity to draw from the experience and expertise of the teachers.

He added that the SEC also approved the purchase of 32-seater bus each, for the male and female football teams, Kogi United and Confluence Queens in recognition of the teams excellent performances.

