The Federal Government has declared December 25th, 26th and January 1, 2020 as public holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

The holidays were announced in a statement on Thursday, December 19, 2019, by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

Aregbesola felicitated with Nigerians at home and abroad on the 2019 Christmas and New Year celebrations, urging Christians in particular to live by the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ which hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another.

The former Osun governor added that the determination of the incumbent administration towards ensuring an atmosphere of peace and security, would engender Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), thereby revitalizing the economy and improving employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

Aregbesola further urged Christians to use this period to pray for Nigeria, and admonished citizens to remain focused, as well as to continue to persist in displaying love for one another.

"With love for one another, hard work, selfless service, patience and patriotism, Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations," Aregbesola said.

The minister assured that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, would make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.