Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Public Complaints Commission to establish offices in 774 LGAs

Chile Igbawua Public Complaints Commission to establish offices in 774 LGAs

Igbawua disclosed this on Friday in Lafia during a courtesy call to Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state as part of his tour of state offices of the commission.

  • Published:
Mr Chile Igbawua, Chief Commissioner of Public Complaints Commission (PCC) play

Mr Chile Igbawua, Chief Commissioner of Public Complaints Commission (PCC)

(AIT)

Mr Chile Igbawua, Chief Commissioner of Public Complaints Commission (PCC), says the commission plans to establish its offices in all the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country.

Igbawua disclosed this on Friday in Lafia during a courtesy call to Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state as part of his tour of state offices of the commission.

He said that as at present, the commission has offices in all the 36 states of the federation with headquarters in Abuja.

Our ultimate goal is to establish offices in all the LGAs in the country in order to serve the public better,” he said.

He explained that the commission was empowered to inquire into complaints lodge by the public over any administrative injustice.

“We render services free of charge to members of the public on administrative matters emanating from Federal, State, LGAs, and companies whether public or private,” he added.

He appealed to the Nasarawa state government to continue to create the conducive environment for staff of the commission to do their work.

He assured that the commission under his watch would do everything possible to better the working condition and environment of staff so as to improve productivity.

He said that if the welfare of staff of the commission is properly taken care of, they would be better motivated to fight for the rights of others.

Responding, Al-Makura represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Abdullahi assured that the government would create conducive environment for the staff of the commission.

He appealed to residents of the state to take advantage of the services of the commission to seek redress from any form of administrative injustice.

He noted that getting redress from the commission was cheaper and less cumbersome than from the law courts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways"...bullet

Related Articles

Maitama Sule APC describes late elder statesman as a progressive voice
Samuel Ortom Benue govt. drags Tsav to court over inciting letter
Buratai 524 dismissed soldiers plead with army to review their dismissal
Chris Ngige Unions call off 2 weeks strike after meeting minister
Obasanjo I have no regrets establishing Public Complaints Commission

Local

Former Police IG, Ibrahim Coomasie is dead
Ibrahim Coomassie FG condoles with Katsina State Govt. over death of former IGP
Unknown gunmen kill 6 in Kaduna attacks
In Zamfara Gunmen kill 2, injure others in market attack - Police
Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit working after an accident on Third Mainland Bridge
LASEMA 2 adults confirmed dead in train-commercial bus accident
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling
Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State Gov. calls for prison reforms