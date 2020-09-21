The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says records show that 10 per cent of all positive COVID-19 cases treated are below the age of 19 years.

Ehanire made this disclosure at the daily briefing of the PTF on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, with regard to COVID-19 and growing complacency, it is important to stress that, even though adults, especially those 60 years and above are more vulnerable, complications do occur in all age groups.

"Records show that 10 percent of all positive cases we have treated are below the age of 19 years.

"They are also the same mobile group that can be without symptoms, but can easily spread the disease.

"Therefore, as schools begin to reopen in some areas, I urge caution and adherence to the protocols and advisories for reopening schools, to prevent COVID-19 surge," he said.

Speaking on the need for testing, the minister noted that it was important for the country to generate national and international confidence in the nation's data by conducting more targeted testing before conclusions were drawn.

"It means that all states and local government areas must cooperate with NCDC by raising sample collection rate, using criteria listed, to increase testing to a desired rate and to report promptly; as we are still far from the target of two million tests.

"In this regard, we can support states with community volunteers for contact tracing, case finding and investigation.

"While stepping up surveillance and case finding, states can also ensure that suspected symptomatic COVID cases are sent for treatment in time or supported before then with medical oxygen, to save lives and reduce fatalities.

"The recommended criteria for testing are: persons who have been in contact with a COVID positive patient or are associated with a cluster of persons of interest, those who have any of the four classical symptoms of fever, persistent cough, loss of sense of taste or smell and breathlessness; anyone facing surgery, as well as for any other compelling reason. Testing for travel is assigned to private laboratories."

He also stated that the distribution of oxygen concentrators and ventilators to various health institutions commenced with training of about 176 intensive care specialists, and biomedical engineers, who would use or maintain them in the hospitals.

Ehanire disclosed that the ventilators and training were courtesy of the United States government and it shall complement what they have at the ICUs.

The minister also commended health workers in JOHESU, for putting an end to their industrial action, adding that it was his desire to work with them to resolve issues of concern.