The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, said this while answering questions from newsmen at the daily briefing by the PTF on Tuesday in Abuja.

The question came against the backdrop of frontline health workers being given insurance and hazard allowance while leaving out journalists who were daily reporting the activities of PTF and other efforts at combating the disease.

The minister said that journalists in the country and especially those covering the COVID-19 pandemic were the frontline warriors in the move to curtail the virus.

He added that just like frontline health workers and others, Nigerian journalists had been tremendous in their bid to help fight COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that their efforts are fully recognised.

According to him, it will not be out of place to take the matter of your insurance and welfare up with the PTF as to what arrangement can be made for those covering the PTF daily press briefing.

The minister thanked Nigerian media for their unwavering support to fight the virus, adding that the story of COVID-19 pandemic and the move to curtail it will not be completed without mentioning journalists in the country.

He also commended the government owned media houses and private media for their unwavering support, while assuring them that when the war against COVID-19 pandemic was over, they would be among the heroes.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, said that the ministry would decentralise payment for the vulnerable and would henceforth be paying via BVN.

She said that the federal government palliative was for the minimum of two months, which according to her is to provide food and money for the poor and vulnerable in the country.

She noted that of the 700 metric tonnes of grain approved for distribution by President Muhammadu Buhari, 279 had been distributed in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States, while the remaining would be distributed to other states.