PTAD issues urgent call for police pensioners to confirm aliveness

Ima Elijah

PTAD urgent announcement for police pensioners.

Former IGPs advocate 65 years retirement age for Police personnel. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]
Former IGPs advocate 65 years retirement age for Police personnel. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

PTAD urges all pensioners who have not yet confirmed their aliveness through the "I Am Alive" confirmation solution to take immediate action.

This urgent confirmation is vital to ensure the seamless processing of pensions and to uphold the financial well-being of our esteemed Police Pensioners. PTAD noted the importance of timely compliance to avoid any disruptions in pension disbursements.

Pensioners are requested to follow the instructions provided and confirm their aliveness promptly.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Tinubu calls for strengthening of partnership between Nigeria & European Union

Jigawa govt approves 100% scholarship increment for indigent students

PTAD issues urgent call for police pensioners to confirm aliveness

Nigeria, others to get £150bn for infrastructure by 2027 - EU

How a Facebook video sparked the final downfall of SARS

How the #EndSARS movement influenced digital activism in Nigeria

Gov Yusuf decries high death toll from road traffic crashes in the State

We are winning drug war in FCT - NDLEA Commander

Celebrations as Tinubu reappoints Ejikeme as PTAD executive secretary

