PTAD issues urgent call for police pensioners to confirm aliveness
PTAD urgent announcement for police pensioners.
Recommended articles
PTAD urges all pensioners who have not yet confirmed their aliveness through the "I Am Alive" confirmation solution to take immediate action.
This urgent confirmation is vital to ensure the seamless processing of pensions and to uphold the financial well-being of our esteemed Police Pensioners. PTAD noted the importance of timely compliance to avoid any disruptions in pension disbursements.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pensioners are requested to follow the instructions provided and confirm their aliveness promptly.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Tinubu calls for strengthening of partnership between Nigeria & European Union
Jigawa govt approves 100% scholarship increment for indigent students
PTAD issues urgent call for police pensioners to confirm aliveness
Nigeria, others to get £150bn for infrastructure by 2027 - EU
How a Facebook video sparked the final downfall of SARS
How the #EndSARS movement influenced digital activism in Nigeria
Gov Yusuf decries high death toll from road traffic crashes in the State
We are winning drug war in FCT - NDLEA Commander
Celebrations as Tinubu reappoints Ejikeme as PTAD executive secretary
Pulse Sports
Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list
Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair
Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.
Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished
Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif
Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe
ADVERTISEMENT