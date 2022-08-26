PTA denies contributing N10,000 to end ASUU strike

Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, the National President of the association, in a statement, distanced the group from the claim.

What he said: He explained that the PTA was not aware of the statement and warned anybody or group of people from using their name to cause confusion in the country.

According to him, “We are not involved in any statement related to paying money to ASUU for them to call-off the on-going strike.”

He added, “Our stand since the inception of the strike is for both the ASUU and the federal government to come to an agreement, which is to end the strike but not to contribute money to pay ASUU.”

PTA's message to the Nigerian government: While still appealing to federal government to listen to the demand of ASUU, the President of PTA also begged the federal government to rescue all kidnapped secondary school students and other Nigerians across the country that are still in bandits’ captivity.

Danjuma decried the current situation in Yawuri, where kidnapped female students are still in bandits’ captivity for over 400 days.

What you should know: Following the continued industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NPTAN) had proposed the payment of N10, 000 per session for each parent to assist government in making more funds available for universities.