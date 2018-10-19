Pulse.ng logo
PSP reacts to Lagos Assembly waste management resolution

PSP hails Lagos Assembly on "dirty Lagos" resolution

The operators lamented that they were denied access to the transfer loading station for two years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dirty lagos street play

Dirty lagos street

(Oyibos OnLine)

Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators have hailed the  decision made  by the Lagos State House Assembly to call them back to work.

Following a matter of utmost importance raised by Honourable Gbolahan Yishawu, the Assembly ordered the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to call on the PSP to go back to refuse collection and disposal with immediate effect.

The speaker, Mudashiru Obasa also disowned the waste management company, Visionscape, introduced by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

In his words, the House should have approved the refuse disposal policy of the state government before Visionscape started operation.

PSP hails Lagos Assembly

The spokesperson, Olugbenga Adebola, on behalf of the Operators hailed the resolution made by the Assembly in a statement released on Thursday, October 19, 2018, adding that the assembly  "lived up to the expectation and yearnings of all well-meaning Lagosians."

"We want to thank the Speaker, Right Honourable Mudashiru Obasa, for his tenacity and consistency in speaking the truth always.

"We equally thank Honourable Gbolahan Yishawu for listening to the general complaints by Lagosians on the current waste management regime in the state. History will not forget this heroic act," he added.

The operators lamented that they were denied access to the transfer loading station for two years, adding that the resolution will act in the right action for the PSP operators in the state.

