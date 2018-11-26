Police Service Commission lauds Buhari’s commitment over welfare of police officers

news

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his commitment towards enhancing the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, a Commissioner in PSC, gave the commendation while speaking with State House correspondents after a delegation from the commission had a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

She said that police personnel should be encouraged in terms of welfare for them to perform maximally.

“We are here on behalf of the PSC to appreciate the President Muhammadu Buhari for seeing it to that the welfare of Nigerian police officers is enhanced.

“To enhance in their emolument generally and to see that things are improved not only in terms of salaries and allowances, but also seeing that infrastructure is improved; their working conditions, training expected of the police.

“In our recent retreat; we were in Enugu and we saw that a lot of the training facilities are in deplorable conditions.

“We will want to see that our policemen are properly trained; and our police will be able to match up with any police force anywhere in the world,

“This is one the reasons why we think we need to encourage the government to do that and the president is doing same in the right direction,’’ she said.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Ibrahim Idris, said he was excited with the whole commitment and efforts aimed at improving not only the salary but the training of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said that he expected more dedication and loyalty to government and people of Nigeria from the officers and men of the Nigeria Police.

On preparedness for the 2019 elections, Idris said that the police were ready to ensure a hitch-free election.

“We are ready; we have gone round the country; we have conducted several bye-elections which obviously prepared us to face the main challenge next.

“I am assuring all Nigerians that we are going to do our best in ensuring that we have a free and credible election next year.

“Obviously, we have the equipment but if we can get more, we will appreciate it,’’ he said.