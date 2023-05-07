The sports category has moved to a new website.
PSC approves salary payment for 2021/2022 police recruits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PSC said the decision was also, in response to outcry and appeals from Nigerians that the 2021/2022 police recruits were yet to be enrolled into the IPPIS.

Nigerian police officers (Guardian)

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the affected recruits, serving in various police commands and formations, had been in service for the past six months without salary.

Ani said tne approval for the salary payment was in the interest of national security, anchored on the need to amicably resolve the lingering issues of recruitment between PSC and the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC spokesman said the issue had occasioned untold hardship on the Police Constables.

He said the decision was also, in response to outcry and appeals from Nigerians that the 2021/2022 police recruits were yet to be enrolled into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“The complaint is that, the batch of recruits have not received salaries, six months after passing out from the Police Colleges and duly posted to Police Commands and formations for active Police work.

“The outcry is to ensure that the recruits are not made victims of the face off between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Ani said the commission had conveyed its approval for the enrollment of 1007 recruited police personnel in the 2021/2022 batch into the IPPIS payment platform to the Accountant General of the Federation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

