Prove me right - Fasoranti pens letter to President-elect Tinubu

Recall Tinubu was endorsed for presidency by some Yoruba leaders led by Fasoranti at an event that was held at the nonagenarian's country home in Ondo State in October 2022.

Meanwhile, while praising the former Lagos State governor for his doggedness and determination to take home the big prize, the Yoruba leader urged him to prove him right.

Fasoranti's message was contained in a congratulatory letter he penned to the President-elect and made available on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in which he also advised him to avoid making the same mistakes his predecessors made and unite all the ethnic groups in the country.

The Yoruba leader urged all the aggrieved parties to explore legal means to seek redress and allow Tinubu to settle down into his new job.

The letter partly read: “I did marvel at your doggedness, self-determination, self-assuredness, strong belief in self, ability to overcome daunting and ever surging challenges.

“I was also amazed at God’s grace on you that gave you the strength of character and such abundance of energy, that enabled you to navigate through all the ever emerging intricate problems, and made it possible for you to, against the wishes of some people, traverse successfully all the states of the federation, during the energy sapping marathon presidential campaigns. I am, indeed, glad to know that your hard earned victory had a very good national spread.”

“We should all go peaceful, take lawful means, and thread legitimate and legal paths to rectify anything that might have, from their own point of view, gone wrong, and let Tinubu and all concerned settle down immediately to tackle the enormous Nigerian project of tackling insecurity, solving our economic downturn, restructuring the country, and rebuilding a nation never so badly divided on ethnic, religious and corrupt lines.

“You now have the opportunity. Now is the time for you to prove me right. I pray to God to be with you.