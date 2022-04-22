Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for presidential race

The group made up of men, women and youths stormed the office with posters and leaflets demanding that the former President joins the race.

Some of the posters which bore Jonathan’s portraits read: “GoodLuck Jonathan, you must run” “We need you to restore Nigeria.”

The supporters argue that the former President has the template to restore Nigeria’s pride of place and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

Some groups had also called on Jonathan to contest. The Nigerian Young Professionals in Diaspora, NYPD, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, gave Jonathan one week ultimatum to declare for 2023 Presidential race or risked being sued.

The group which comprises of Young Professionals in Diaspora is made up of Nigerians from all over the Country who are based in different countries.