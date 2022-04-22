Amidst a number of presidential declarations, protesters on Friday, April 22, 2022, stormed the Abuja private office of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, urging him to declare for 2023 presidential race.
Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for presidential race
The group made up of men, women and youths stormed the office with posters and leaflets demanding that the former President joins the race.
Some of the posters which bore Jonathan’s portraits read: “GoodLuck Jonathan, you must run” “We need you to restore Nigeria.”
The supporters argue that the former President has the template to restore Nigeria’s pride of place and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.
Some groups had also called on Jonathan to contest. The Nigerian Young Professionals in Diaspora, NYPD, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, gave Jonathan one week ultimatum to declare for 2023 Presidential race or risked being sued.
The group which comprises of Young Professionals in Diaspora is made up of Nigerians from all over the Country who are based in different countries.
The convener of the group, Arc. Oladipo Akande in a press release made available to newsmen via email from Los Angeles, United States Of America stated that it was imperative for the former helmsman to throw his hat into the ring without further delay.
