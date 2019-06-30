Nigerians have taken protests to the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church in Lagos to demand justice over the rape allegation levied against the senior pastor of the church, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The protesters carrying placards with different inscriptions occupy the entrance of the church at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, booing people entering church with megaphones, and screaming “Biodun, go to jail… No to rape.”

Church members seen driving into the premise of the church are greeted with mockery as the crowd shouted Shame... Shame... Shame.

Some of the messages on their placards read; ‘You can not pray rape away’ ; ‘Pastor is not above the law’; Say No to rape’’ Protecting rapist is unchrist-like’; You should be praying for us, not raping us’.

Earlier, a coalition of human rights groups has vowed to organise a protest on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) churches in Lagos and Abuja to demand the stepping down of pastor Fatoyinbo.

Also, a group of protester have reportedly stormed COZA headquarters in Abuja demanding justice against the embattled pastor.

One of the leaders of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu is reported to be among the protesters.

The senior pastor of the church has become the subject of discussion since Busola Dakolo accused him of raping her when she was 16.

The pastor has however denied the allegation saying he has never had any private interaction with her beyond his pastoral duties.