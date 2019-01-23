Some civil rights groups under the aegis of Free Nigeria Movement held a protest at the entrance of the State House in Abuja to demand for the release of citizens held in illegal detention.

According to Daily Post, the Co-Convener of the Movement, Dare Atoye accused Buhari’s administration of human rights abuses and clamping down on the press.

Atoye also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu not to use the force to do the bidding of the people in power.

He said “Today, we rise as Nigerians to say enough is enough. We rise to say these tyrannical attacks on democracy, activists, media, the judiciary, the legislature and the people cannot continue. We rise in defence of our nation and in condemnation of the assaults on our collective freedom.

“We want those in government today to know that power is transient. Like a punctured balloon, the pride, the greed and the boast can deflate anytime. We want them to know that an oppressive government lives in the fear of the people, while activists like Deji Adeyanju live in the courage of the people. Tyranny has no place in democracy.

“The increasing human rights abuses and the violations of rights to free assembly, association, and free speech, have made our civil spaces to become highly corrosive. For speaking truth to power, our brother Deji Adeyanju, a leading civil rights activist has been illegally detained for about 40 days in a Kano prison over a trumped-up charge. Truly, we are back to the Abacha days.

“We march today, demanding for the immediate release of all political prisoners and prisoners of conscience in Nigeria. We march today, demanding for an immediate end to the siege on the media, judiciary and legislature.

“We march today to demand that the plight of the several millions of Nigerian students whose education has been truncated should no longer be ignored. We march today demanding that Nigeria must be free. We march today to tell those who think the people can be perpetually oppressed that the Revolution has started.

“We, the undersigned civil society representatives under the Free Nigeria Movement, have come together to awaken the consciousness of Nigerians to rise in defence of our democracy and country.”

Abacha days are back

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his state of nation address, also accused Buhari of using security agencies to intimidate perceived enemies of his government.

Obasanjo likened the current administration to the regime of late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The former President also called on Buhari to go home peacefully and rest.