Protests erupt in Nasarawa over Supreme Court judgement on governorship poll

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have reportedly taken to the streets, burning tyres and blocking the Lafia-Jos road.

According to Channels TV, the protests have prompted motorists to use alternative routes within Lafia, while businesses and schools in the state capital have abruptly closed.

Last year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sule the incumbent governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Dissatisfied by the INEC’s declaration, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, David Ombugadu, dragged the governor to court to challenge his election.

Interestingly, the state election petition tribunal sacked the governor and declared Ombugadu as the winner of the contest.

However, in its ruling in November, the appeal court reversed the judgement of the tribunal and affirmed Sule’s election.

The court held that the tribunal wrongly relied on the evidence of eight of the PDP witnesses.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun of the Supreme Court re-affirmed Sule’s election, adding that Ombugadu’s appeal lacked merit.

