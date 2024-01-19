ADVERTISEMENT
Protests erupt in Nasarawa over Supreme Court judgement on governorship poll

Bayo Wahab

Residents of Nasarawa State have taken to the streets to register their displeasure with the Supreme Court judgment on the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Residents of Nasarawa State protest over the Supreme Court judgment that affirms the election of their state governor, Abdulahi Sule. [Guardian]
Residents of Nasarawa State protest over the Supreme Court judgment that affirms the election of their state governor, Abdulahi Sule. [Guardian]

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have reportedly taken to the streets, burning tyres and blocking the Lafia-Jos road.

According to Channels TV, the protests have prompted motorists to use alternative routes within Lafia, while businesses and schools in the state capital have abruptly closed.

Last year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sule the incumbent governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Dissatisfied by the INEC’s declaration, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, David Ombugadu, dragged the governor to court to challenge his election.

Interestingly, the state election petition tribunal sacked the governor and declared Ombugadu as the winner of the contest.

However, in its ruling in November, the appeal court reversed the judgement of the tribunal and affirmed Sule’s election.

The court held that the tribunal wrongly relied on the evidence of eight of the PDP witnesses.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun of the Supreme Court re-affirmed Sule’s election, adding that Ombugadu’s appeal lacked merit.

The verdict of the apex court, has, however, sparked protests in the state with aged women and widows joining the protests to register their displeasure with the judgment.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

