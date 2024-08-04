ADVERTISEMENT
Protest continues in Osun as organisers deliberate on next step

News Agency Of Nigeria

Protesters converged on Freedom Park in Osogbo on Sunday, from where they match out into the streets, in continuation of the nationwide protest.

Protest continues in Osun as organisers deliberate on next step
Ajala Adetunji, the Osun Coordinator of Coalition of Concern Nigeria Citizens, the group spearheading the protest, said that the presidential appeal will be reviewed by all involved in the protest.

“The protest is not a one-man show, especially as Osun’s case is concerned.

“As far as the presidential address this morning is concerned, Mr President did not address any of our concerns.

“The president was not specific on what the government will do to address the demands of the youth,” he said.

According to him, the president’s call for dialogue is an open-ended appeal, which does not have a clear indicator of what will be done.

“However, we are still going to meet to deliberate but as it stands, the protest continues in Osun,” he said

Waheed Lawal, Chairman, of Osun People’s Coalition Society, whose group is also part of the protest, said that the presidential appeal will be deliberated upon by various groups involved in the protest.

Lawal said that the leadership of the various groups that were involved in the protest will have to meet to decide on what to do following the appeal by Mr President.

“The protest is an all Nigerian protest and Nigerians have to decide what the next course of action will be.

“However, I feel that the demands of Nigerians and the protesters were not addressed by the president but the masses will decide what will be done next,” he said

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu, during his national address on Sunday, appealed to the protest organisers to suspend their protest following the killings and destruction that were experienced over the last three days.

