Failure of the prosecution to provide some documents on Thursday Abuja in an FCT High Court stalled the trial of Dino Melaye, who is charged with attempted suicide, attempt to escape from custody and damage to police property.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the Police Counsel, Mr Jovi Oghojafor, told the court that he was unable to get the documents due to some circumstance beyond his control.

The defence counsel, Mr Malik Silvanus, however, reminded the court that the prosecution on Sept. 11, made an undertaken to facilitate the presentation of the documents.

Oghojafor, however applied for an adjournment to enable him put in more efforts to produce the documents or certify the copies the defence counsel has.

The trial judge, Justice Silvanus Oriji, adjourned the case until Oct. 21 and Nov. 5 for cross examination of a Principal Witness.

News Agency of Nigeria reports the police alleged that Melaye committed the offence on April 24, 2018 while being conveyed by the police to Lokoja, Kogi.