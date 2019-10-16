Participants in a town hall meeting on security held in Sokoto have recommended the prosecution of any traditional ruler found supporting banditry or any act of criminality, to enhance peace and stability in the country.

The recommendation is part of the resolution contained in a communique at the end of the town hall meeting, made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday.

The communique was signed by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad-Mera and Sokoto State NUJ Chairman Malam Isa Shuni.

It said, “any traditional ruler found to be involved in banditry or any criminal activities should not only be deposed, but such a ruler should also be prosecuted in line with the extant procedure and due process.

“Governments at all levels should redefine the role of traditional authorities, known for their historical roles of alternative dispute resolution, in safety and security management.

“The Federal Government should initiate a national traditional authorities’ conference on domestic and border security, whose resolutions should be implemented at local and state level.”

The participants also called for adoption of latest technologies for security management and immediate reorganisation and revamping of the nation’s security architecture.

“It is further suggested that a massive recruitment of properly vetted persons is undertaken and that state and community leaders are meaningfully involved in the process.

“It is believed that such a reorganisation will meet the challenging trends in violent crimes,” the communique stated.

It further observed that the ongoing dialogue with bandits in some states should be encouraged.

“The ongoing dialogue in some states is in line with Islamic tenets, it should be encouraged and reappraised to ensure that enduring peace prevails.

“The media should not glamorise the exploits of criminals, such as kidnappers so as not to entice gullible youth into engaging in the act.”

The meeting urges relevant investigative security agencies to expedite action in the prosecution of suspects awaiting trial over alleged heinous crimes, it added.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Town Hall meeting held on Monday was organised by the Sultanate Council in collaboration with the NUJ Sokoto state council.

It was attended by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Kebbi Deputy Governor, Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai and Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Others are; Emirs of Gwandu, Yauri, Zamfara, Mafara, Dansadau, Maru, and the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 10 among others.