Proscription: Ortom is wayward, ignore his unpatriotic request, Miyetti Allah tells FG

The National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“We are not at all surprised at the recent call by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State for the proscription of our association (MACBAN) going by his antecedents,” he said.

The scribe alleged that Ortom’s hatred for the Fulani was not in doubt, adding that “he has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is an unreliable leader.

“Whose stock in trade is fanning the embers of hatred between peaceful Nigerians that have been living in peace for many centuries.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to ignore this unpatriotic call by a wayward Governor who is hell bend on putting this country into unnecessary crisis,” Ngelzarma said.

The national secretary said the association had contributed to peace building in Benue, adding that MACBAN spared no efforts in helping the good people of the state to live in peace with the pastoralists.

“MACBAN is not and will never be a terrorist organisation.

“We are fully registered with the regulatory agencies with clear vision and mission to foster peaceful coexistence to our teeming members as well as serving humanity positively.”

Ngelzarma however advised Ortom to “concentrate on delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Benue” instead of chasing phantom shadows"