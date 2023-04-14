Prophet Arayomi 'detained' in US days after ordeal with DSS in Nigeria

Taking to his social media accounts on Friday, April 14, 2023, the Prophet recalled how his passport was confiscated and was being led into a detention room by an official of U.S. immigration.

According to the man of God, he was, however, released 60 seconds later after another officer who had recognised him as "Prophet" whispered in the arresting official's ears.

This comes exactly a week after a similar experience in Nigeria where Prophet Arayomi, his wife, Tahmar, and an aide, Emmanuel Ezerika, were accosted by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) on arrival in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio were driven to the DSS headquarters in Abuja where their fingerprints and data were collected before being subjected to a lengthy interrogation.

The Prophet and his wife were released two days after and the couple had to "abruptly" leave the country out of the 'concern for their young children.'

As it turned out, Arayomi headed to the North American country where he also met a similar fate, but he said he wasn't sure if the latest incident had any correlation his initial detention by the DSS.

Narrating his U.S. ordeal on Friday, he said “I wasn’t going to share this story but I was detained in Houston on arrival for the first time ever! I don’t know the particulars of why I was detained or if there was any correlation with my Nigerian arrest all I know is that within minutes of me landing my passport was confiscated and I was being led to a detention room by an officer,” he recounted in a Friday Facebook post.

“Just as the door was opening another immigration officer looked at me and said, ‘Prophet, what are you doing in here!’ I said, ‘I don’t know!’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within seconds she took my passport from the officer and whispered in his ear. She then walked right past me in the detention centre as if she didn’t even know me anymore. I tried to catch her eye to say thank you but she walked right past me.

“Within 60 seconds I was out! I don’t know if that woman was human or Angel all I know is God is good! And the same God who goes before me, will go before you, satan cannot cage your assignment! In Jesus Name! I declare, you are unstoppable!!! To that woman, human or Angel, I thank God for you!