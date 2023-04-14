The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Prophet Arayomi 'detained' in US days after ordeal with DSS in Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Prophet said he couldn't establish if his brief detainment by the U.S. immigration authorities had anything to do with his ordeal in Nigeria.

Prophet Tomi Arayomi. [Instagram:tomiarayomi]
Prophet Tomi Arayomi. [Instagram:tomiarayomi]

Recommended articles

Taking to his social media accounts on Friday, April 14, 2023, the Prophet recalled how his passport was confiscated and was being led into a detention room by an official of U.S. immigration.

According to the man of God, he was, however, released 60 seconds later after another officer who had recognised him as "Prophet" whispered in the arresting official's ears.

This comes exactly a week after a similar experience in Nigeria where Prophet Arayomi, his wife, Tahmar, and an aide, Emmanuel Ezerika, were accosted by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) on arrival in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio were driven to the DSS headquarters in Abuja where their fingerprints and data were collected before being subjected to a lengthy interrogation.

The Prophet and his wife were released two days after and the couple had to "abruptly" leave the country out of the 'concern for their young children.'

As it turned out, Arayomi headed to the North American country where he also met a similar fate, but he said he wasn't sure if the latest incident had any correlation his initial detention by the DSS.

Narrating his U.S. ordeal on Friday, he said “I wasn’t going to share this story but I was detained in Houston on arrival for the first time ever! I don’t know the particulars of why I was detained or if there was any correlation with my Nigerian arrest all I know is that within minutes of me landing my passport was confiscated and I was being led to a detention room by an officer,” he recounted in a Friday Facebook post.

“Just as the door was opening another immigration officer looked at me and said, ‘Prophet, what are you doing in here!’ I said, ‘I don’t know!’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within seconds she took my passport from the officer and whispered in his ear. She then walked right past me in the detention centre as if she didn’t even know me anymore. I tried to catch her eye to say thank you but she walked right past me.

“Within 60 seconds I was out! I don’t know if that woman was human or Angel all I know is God is good! And the same God who goes before me, will go before you, satan cannot cage your assignment! In Jesus Name! I declare, you are unstoppable!!! To that woman, human or Angel, I thank God for you!

"Repeat after me! ‘Where God has sent me, Satan cannot stop me!!!’”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Prophet Arayomi 'detained' in US days after ordeal with DSS in Nigeria

Prophet Arayomi 'detained' in US days after ordeal with DSS in Nigeria

FG appoints Prof. Mahmud as CMD, National Hospital, Abuja

FG appoints Prof. Mahmud as CMD, National Hospital, Abuja

Igbo group begs Tinubu, NASS to intervene in Ekweremadu's case in UK

Igbo group begs Tinubu, NASS to intervene in Ekweremadu's case in UK

12,108 Edo residents benefited from FG cash transfer programme

12,108 Edo residents benefited from FG cash transfer programme

Tinubu cautions against violence ahead of supplementary poll

Tinubu cautions against violence ahead of supplementary poll

Labour Party fighting thieves in Nigeria to create a new country - Obi

Labour Party fighting thieves in Nigeria to create a new country - Obi

Kebbi gov approves early payment of April salary ahead of Sallah festival

Kebbi gov approves early payment of April salary ahead of Sallah festival

Gov Emmanuel inaugurates 6.64km road in Akwa Ibom

Gov Emmanuel inaugurates 6.64km road in Akwa Ibom

PDP leaders, supporters defect to APC in Ondo

PDP leaders, supporters defect to APC in Ondo

Pulse Sports

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert