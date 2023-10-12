ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Proper handwashing is key to disease prevention - Federal Government

News Agency Of Nigeria

Federal ministry of environment stated that handwashing was critical and an unavoidable way of preventing diseases and saving lives.

Federal government(Credit: Channels Television)
Federal government(Credit: Channels Television)

Recommended articles

Olubunmi Olusanya, Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Federal Ministry of Environment, spoke at the awareness workshop on the 2023 Global Handwashing Day. The theme of this year’s event, “Clean Hands are Within Reach.’’

He said that handwashing was critical and an unavoidable way of preventing diseases and saving lives. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 Global Handwashing Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 15.

“We are happy to bring children from selected schools in Abuja to access their knowledge on handwashing to prevent diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Experts are here to teach them techniques on accepted ways of handwashing to prevent diseases.

“The essence of the workshop is for these students to imbibe the correct techniques of handwasing and teach others,” Olusanya noted.

On her part, Omolewa Aduke, Deputy Director Sports, Health and Education, Federal Ministry of Environment, urged pupils to imbibe proper hygiene through washing of hands.

“When you wash your hands you prevent yourself from so many diseases such as cholera, respiratory diseases and diarrhea, handwashing saves lives,’’ she added.

Meyiwa Ede, Programme Officer, Breakthrough Action Nigeria, an NGO said that handwashing was the simplest thing to practice and remain healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this day we want to commit to everyone to regularly washing of hands and teaching others on the importance of washing of hands and doing it well,’’ she said.

Ede said that the recommended way for Handwashing was to wash for 20 seconds with soap and running water. More so, Princess Usung, Programme Nurse/Midwife Wellbeing Foundation Africa, an NGO, urged participants to always imbibe proper hygiene through the washing of hands to prevent diseases.

NAN reports that the highlight of the event was a quiz competition on hygiene and handwashing amongst three schools in the FCT. Brethren School Utako came 1st, Ecole d’ excellence Orozo came 2nd and St. Caleb Academy Koroduma came 3rd in the competition.

The grand celebration for the 2023 Global Handwashing Day comes up on Oct. 16.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court hears Tinubu’s plea for dismissal of Atiku’s appeal

Supreme Court hears Tinubu’s plea for dismissal of Atiku’s appeal

Military deactivates 53 illegal refining sites, apprehends 19 suspects

Military deactivates 53 illegal refining sites, apprehends 19 suspects

Microsoft set to appeal to United States IRS on $29 billion tax bill

Microsoft set to appeal to United States IRS on $29 billion tax bill

Troops neutralise 50 terrorists, apprehend 114 in one week - DHQ

Troops neutralise 50 terrorists, apprehend 114 in one week - DHQ

3 NYSC members to repeat service year, 3 others bag service extension

3 NYSC members to repeat service year, 3 others bag service extension

Mamman warns lecturers over sexual harassments, vows to deal with offenders

Mamman warns lecturers over sexual harassments, vows to deal with offenders

Governor Mbah pledges support for Enugu NTA

Governor Mbah pledges support for Enugu NTA

BREAKING: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra defects from YPP to APC

BREAKING: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra defects from YPP to APC

Proper handwashing is key to disease prevention - Federal Government

Proper handwashing is key to disease prevention - Federal Government

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female