Proper handwashing is key to disease prevention - Federal Government

Olubunmi Olusanya, Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Federal Ministry of Environment, spoke at the awareness workshop on the 2023 Global Handwashing Day. The theme of this year’s event, “Clean Hands are Within Reach.’’

He said that handwashing was critical and an unavoidable way of preventing diseases and saving lives. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 Global Handwashing Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 15.

“We are happy to bring children from selected schools in Abuja to access their knowledge on handwashing to prevent diseases.

“Experts are here to teach them techniques on accepted ways of handwashing to prevent diseases.

“The essence of the workshop is for these students to imbibe the correct techniques of handwasing and teach others,” Olusanya noted.

On her part, Omolewa Aduke, Deputy Director Sports, Health and Education, Federal Ministry of Environment, urged pupils to imbibe proper hygiene through washing of hands.

“When you wash your hands you prevent yourself from so many diseases such as cholera, respiratory diseases and diarrhea, handwashing saves lives,’’ she added.

Meyiwa Ede, Programme Officer, Breakthrough Action Nigeria, an NGO said that handwashing was the simplest thing to practice and remain healthy.

“On this day we want to commit to everyone to regularly washing of hands and teaching others on the importance of washing of hands and doing it well,’’ she said.

Ede said that the recommended way for Handwashing was to wash for 20 seconds with soap and running water. More so, Princess Usung, Programme Nurse/Midwife Wellbeing Foundation Africa, an NGO, urged participants to always imbibe proper hygiene through the washing of hands to prevent diseases.

NAN reports that the highlight of the event was a quiz competition on hygiene and handwashing amongst three schools in the FCT. Brethren School Utako came 1st, Ecole d’ excellence Orozo came 2nd and St. Caleb Academy Koroduma came 3rd in the competition.