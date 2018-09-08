Pulse.ng logo
Proffer solutions to your host community’s needs

NYSC Proffer solutions to your host community’s needs — DG tells corps members

Brig-General-Sule-Zakari-Kazaure play Proffer solutions to your host community’s needs (News Express Nigeria)

Brig. Gen. Sule Kazaure, Director-General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has called on Corps members in the country to identify the peculiar needs of their host communities and proffer solutions to them.

Kazaure made the call when he visited 2018 Batch B Stream Two Corps members deployed to Anambra and Enugu states at the Umunya Temporary Orientation Camp, Oyi Council Area of Anambra on Saturday.

He also tasked them to be active participants in the various programmes of the scheme designed to make them economically self-reliant and solution providers.

The director-general further urged them to be safety conscious and respect the way of life of the people they were posted to work with.

“Be patriotic during your service year and make sure you participate actively in the four cardinal programmes of the scheme.

“Use the national service period to train yourselves for job generation and contribute to national economy; identify the needs of your communities and provide solutions to them.

“Respect the culture of your host community, avoid lone movement, distant journeys, dress responsibly and like graduates,” he said.

Kazaure thanked  Anambra government for donating a new administrative block for the scheme in the state.

In his remark, Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of NYSC in Anambra, said there were  2,059 accredited Corps members comprising 1,293 for Anambra and 766 deployed to Enugu
in the camp.

Aremu said the corps members had integrated so closely within the short period that it was difficult to identify those destined for Enugu from those staying behind in the state.

“We have so integrated them that we find it hard to remember that they are not all deploys to Anambra.

“We know there will be tears of joy on the day of posting because of the relationship that has been built here,

“I am proud to report to you that we have  no problem teaching and orientating them,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that reports that Kazaure inspected the camp clinic, toilets, kitchen and hostels and commended the quality of maintenance of the facilities during the visit.

