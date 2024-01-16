ADVERTISEMENT
Pro-Wike commissioners who resigned from Fubara’s govt reinvited for screening

Bayo Wahab
Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]
Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

The commissoner-nominees were asked to present themselves before the Assembly at 10 am on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has recalled the nine commissioners who resigned their appointments in the heat of the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, for fresh screening.

Some of the appointees had served in Wike’s cabinet and retained their positions in Fubara’s government before they resigned a few months into the latter’s administration.

The commissioners had tendered their resignation letters to ostracise Fubara and affirm their loyalty to Wike.

However, the state lawmakers have announced a fresh screening for the commissioner-nominees in a public announcement signed by the Clark of the Assembly, Emeka Amadi.

It would be recalled that part of the eight-point resolution midwifed by President Bola Tinubu to resolve the political feud between Wike and Fubara, required Governor Fubara to recall all pro-Wike commissioners who voluntarily resigned from his cabinet.

The letter notice to the commissioner-nominees reads, “The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation as members of the Rivers State Executive Council.

“Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), Dr. Jacobson Mbina, Dr. Gift Worlu, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom, Dr. George Des-Kelly, Hon. Isaac Kamalu, and Engr. Austin Chioma.”

ALSO READ: Fubara thanks Tinubu for 'fatherly intervention' in Rivers political crisis

The nominees were asked to present themselves before the Assembly at 10 am on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

They were also asked to “Come along with 40 sets of curriculum vitae, photocopies of their credentials and their originals.”

