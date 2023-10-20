Pro-Palestinian group stages protest in Ilorin, accuses Israel of war crimes

The Islamic movement staged a peaceful standing protest at the Central Mosque, Ilorin, immediately after the Jumu’ah prayer on Friday to condemn the killings of innocent beings in Palestine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Islamic organisation is based in Ilorin and has branches in South-West and South-East states.

Malam AbdulRazaq Al-Ameen, the Leader of the movement, said that some countries of the world and NGOs also condemned the killings in Palestine.

“All upholders of truth are called upon to totally boycott goods, services and companies/entities directly and indirectly connected to Israel.

“A call for outright cessation of diplomatic ties with the Jewish state of Israel is hereby made to the Nigerian government and all other truth lover nations,” he said.

The leader noted that justifications for the Hamas and other truth lovers to defend the oppressed are enshrined in the Qur’an, Bible and International Laws, and the position must be upheld.

“The Middle East countries are called upon to fight under the banner of Islam, rather than Arabism.

“Muslim Ummah should drop all primordial differences and queue behind the suffering and oppressed citizens in Palestine,” he said.

The activist said that Israel should be held accountable for war crimes by international bodies who claimed to exist for global peace and justice.

“Morocco, Sudan, Egypt, UAE and Turkey are specifically called upon to sever diplomatic ties with the Jewish state of Israel, while Saudi opts out of the talks to have diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

“Masjidul Aqsa in Jerusalem is the third holiest Mosque of the Muslims. Its spiritual and political relevance to the Muslims is sacrosanct and should be treated as such,” he said.

The leader also called on Muslims to engage in Du’aaul-Qunut during the days and nights of Salawat (prayers) in support of the Palestinians and against the Israelites and the state of Israel.

Malam Muhammed Raji, a legal practitioner and a member of the Islamic movement, later told NAN that the demonstration was in support of their brothers and sisters who were being killed in Palestine by the Israeli government.

Raji said that Israelites want Palestinians to vacate their country, adding that the movement is dissatisfied with the killings and suffering caused.

He, however, warned that the world would not be peaceful if oppressors were allowed to continue to oppress.

“If some people are segregated just because they were born in a particular place as Muslims and the oppressors are celebrated by being powerful, there will be no peace in the world,” he said.

Another member of the movement, Malam AbdulFatai Isah, said that Nigerians should know that the struggle to liberate human beings was not for the Muslims alone.

“Palestine is a country that assembles both Muslims and Christians, so the killings also affect everyone in the country, irrespective of religion.

“We are supporting Palestine today not only because there are Muslims in the country, but because they are human beings and should not be massacred anyhow.