Private sector coalition contributes ₦100 billion to fight insecurity in Nigeria

Insecurity is one of the most pressing challenges in Nigeria at the moment as it has directly affected the lives of millions of people. It has also had a negative impact on business and other economic activities. It is therefore imperative that the private sector has to join hands with the government in this fight.

“We have just put ₦100 billion together, under the Private Sector Coalition to help fight insecurity or to support our security agencies’ capacities to be able to deal with the issues we are having in the country on security," Elemelu said.

“We believe that if they are well-armed and protected, it will go a long way in helping to assure security in Nigeria."

Elemelu also disclosed that the Private Sector Coalition has spent over ₦60 million in combating the COVID-19 pandemic which has equally had a negative impact on social and economic life in the country.

“…We spent nothing less than N60 billion so far. And I think the most important thing was the strong move we made to open up the Nigerian economy," the UBA Group chairman continued.

“Then, post-covid - not that COVID is completely over - we spent so much money for people to vaccinate; even supporting government agencies with money to enable them do so many things to keep Nigeria healthy and safe.”