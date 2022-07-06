RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Prison break: Heavy security presence in Kuje communities

Security has been tightened in most parts of Kuje communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following sporadic gunshots and bomb blast reportedly heard at the Kuje Correctional Centre on Tuesday night.

Jailbreak in Kuje prison/ This image is used as an illustration only (The Sun Nigeria)
Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who went round the area, observed heavy security presence with fierce-looking armed personnel in areas considered as flash points.

NAN reports that armoured tanks have been positioned around Kuje Prison junction, while various teams of security personnel in siren-blaring vehicles patrol the area.

The Police, in conjunction with other security operatives, have cordoned off the roads leading to the prison area and movements have been restricted in the area.

Police helicopters were seen flying above the area as banks and some schools remained closed due to the tension in the area.

Other security agents are also on red alert to forestall any breach of peace.

Residents leaving close to the area told NAN that the heavy gunshots which started at about 10.p.m. lasted close to an hour.

They said it was not clear who the gunmen were but it was believed they were some criminal elements.

