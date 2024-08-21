Survey shows prices of garri, tomatoes, others drop in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu

A survey carried out by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in major markets in Awka, Anambra, showed that a bag of garri now costs ₦75,000 as against ₦90,000 in June.

Also, a basket of tomatoes, which sold for ₦100,000 in June, has come down to between ₦80,000 and ₦85,000.

A paint bucket of the commodity came down from ₦12,000 in June to between ₦7,000 and ₦6,000.

Similarly, the price of a bag of chilli pepper was reduced from ₦120,000 to ₦60,000, while a paint bucket that sold for ₦8,000 now sells for ₦3,500.

A paint bucket of Cayenne pepper, known as Sombo, dropped from ₦15,000 to ₦10,000.

Furthermore, a paint bucket of crayfish, which was sold at ₦6,500, now goes for ₦5,000.

A bag of onions now sells for ₦110,000, as against ₦130,000 in June.

A bag of potatoes also came down from ₦18,000 to ₦13,000.

A tuber of new yam now sells for between N3,000 and N5,000, depending on the size.

As of June, similar sizes of yams sold for between ₦2,000 and ₦5,000 per tuber.

A foodstuff seller, Mrs Chinenye Uba, attributed the drop in the prices of yam, potatoes, tomatoes, pepper and onions to the harvest season.

According to her, the prices of other food items, such as beans and rice, are still high in the market.

A 50-kg bag of beans, which was sold for ₦240,000 in June, now goes for ₦260,000.

Uba said the high cost of transportation was largely responsible for the high cost of foodstuffs because they were mostly brought in from other states.

“I believe that if the Federal Government can reduce the price of fuel, prices of food items will also come down,” she said.

A farmer, Mr Godwin Mbadugha, attributed the gradual decrease in the prices of foodstuffs to season variations.

“Many food items are being harvested during this period; so, when there is an increase in supply, prices will likely reduce.

“Farmers return to farm during the rainy season, which is when we usually experience a hike in prices but during the harvest period, prices come down,” Mbadugha said.

Meanwhile, Governor Chukwuma Soludo on August 5, launched the Anambra “Farm to Feed” campaign as part of his administration’s efforts to tackle hunger and food insecurity in the state.

Soludo said the campaign was aimed at encouraging and mobilising residents, especially youths and women, to venture into farming to boost food and cash crop production in the state.

“The farm-to-feed campaign is a simple partnership deal with farmers to end hunger within the next 12 months.

“If everyone starts producing, the pressure on food prices will reduce,” the governor had said.

During the launch, tomatoes, pepper, cucumber, watermelon, onions, okra, carrot, yam, potatoes and oil palm seedlings were freely distributed to more than 5,000 farmers.

In Ebonyi, prices of foodstuffs have continued to soar in Abakaliki, the state capital.

NAN reports that a paint bucket of iron beans sells between ₦9,500 and ₦10,500.

A 100-kg bag of beans sells for as high as ₦225,000, ₦205,000 and ₦180,000, depending on the type.

NAN reports that price reduction only applied to garri, a major staple food in many households.

A dealer, Mr Jacob Ngwu, said that a bag of garri sells for between ₦24,000 and N28,000, depending on the grade and colour.

This is against the previous price of between ₦35,000 and ₦40,000 per bag in June.

“A paint bucket of the commodity is sold between ₦1,800 and ₦2,500,” Ngwu said.

The price of “local foreign” rice has remained high, as a 25-kg bag goes for between ₦29,500 and ₦36,000, depending on the grade.

The same thing applies to the yam, which has yet to record any decrease in price in the state because the new yam festival has not been performed.

A yam dealer, Mr Steve Okoh, told NAN that a tuber of old yam still sells for as high as ₦3,000, ₦5,000 and ₦10,000, depending on its size.

He said: “The Izzi clan, which is Abakaliki, the state capital, has yet to celebrate its new yam festival.

“This makes it difficult for us to bring new yam to any market in the state.

“You cannot sell new yam in any of the markets in Izzi land until the new yam festival has been celebrated,” Okoh said.

Some stakeholders in agricultural sub-sectors in the state said that the continued rise in the price of food items remained worrisome to many households.

In Enugu State, the prices of garri, new yam, tomatoes and onions also recorded a significant fall.

A retailer at the New Market, Enugu, Nkiruka Chukwu, told NAN that a 100-kg bag of white garri, which previously sold for ₦134,400, has come down to ₦105,000.

Chukwu said that a 100-kg bag of yellow garri, which was sold between ₦168,000 and ₦160,000, now goes for ₦142,000 and ₦147,000, respectively.

An onions and tomatoes dealer, Adamu Musa, said a bag of onions previously sold at ₦85,000 is now ₦80,000, while a basket of fresh tomatoes sold at ₦60,000 had dropped to ₦50,000.

A yam dealer, Mr Izunna Nduka, told NAN that the old yam had gradually gone out of stock, while the new yams are gradually being brought into the market.

Nduka said that a heap of new yam, consisting of 100 tubers, goes for ₦450,000, while one tuber goes for between ₦3,000 and ₦5,000.

NAN recalls that by this season in 2023, a medium-sized tuber of the new yam was sold between ₦2,200 and ₦2,500.

Nduka explained that the cost of transporting 100 tubers from the north skyrocketed from between ₦600,000 and ₦650,000 to ₦1.6 million.

He also said that 60 tubers, which previously cost ₦300,000, now cost between ₦650,000 and ₦700,000.

“Aside from this, we pay between ₦50,000 and ₦150,000 to produce officials, youths and security agencies on the highways.

NAN reports that the prices of other staple foods have gone beyond the reach of an average resident of the state.

Some of the traders who spoke to NAN attributed the increase in prices of foodstuffs to the high cost of transportation and poor harvest, occasioned by the lack of adequate rainfall, in addition to indiscriminate levies on the highways.

“When we add all these expenses, with our little profit, they combine to increase the price of yam in the market,” Nduka said.

He, however, hoped that prices of foodstuffs might come down in a few months when many states would have begun to harvest their yams.

He said that the only yams in Enugu markets were bought from Ogbaru and Anam in Anambra, Ebonyi and Benue States.

A plantain seller at Mayor Market, Mrs Helen Uchendu, said that the price of plantain had also increased, like every other food item.

Uchendu said that a bunch of plantains now goes for between ₦7,000 and ₦9,000, depending on the size, as against ₦4,000 and ₦6,000 in 2023.

NAN further reports that a bag of dry maize has gone up from ₦85,000 to ₦92,000 in August, while 50 kg of “local foreign” rice sold at ₦65,000, a few months ago, now goes for ₦86,200.