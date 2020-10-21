UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the happenings in Nigeria and commiserated with the families of protestors who have lost their lives.

A statement released on his behalf by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, urged the country’s authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

UN flag

“The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses,” the statement said.

“He condemns the violent escalation on 20 October in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries. He expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.”

It added: “The Secretary-General urges the security forces to act at all times with maximum restraint while calling on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.

“The Secretary-General encourages the authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation. He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support national efforts towards finding a solution.”

Several Nigerians have been protesting in recent days and demanding an end to Police brutality in the country.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the military opened fire on some #EndSARS protestors at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General’s statement has increased pressure on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to speak out against the happenings in Nigeria.

Many have taken to social media to slam ECOWAS leaders for remaining quiet despite Tuesday’s alleged massacre in Lekki.