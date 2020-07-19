The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 9, political thugs attacked Bauchi press center and disrupted a press conference and also inflicted injuries on some journalists.

In a press statement signed by Malam Adamu Jallah, the state APC Public Relations Officer and Alhaji Nasiru Gwallaga, APC State Youth Leader issued on Sunday in Bauchi, the party sympathized with the union and condemned the attack.

“We write to commiserate with you and the entire journalists in Bauchi state on the attack on your secretariat by hoodlums during a press conference.

“Our attention has been drawn to the incident by reports published by newspapers which suggested that the perpetrators of the ugly act are APC members.

“We want to make it categorically clear that we do not know the culprits, and we suspect that they were sponsored by unscrupulous people,” the party said.

It dissociated itself from the culprits and blamed the organisers of the press conference (APC Consultative Forum) for holding such an event without notifying the party.