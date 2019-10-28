The Vice Chairman of the team, Mr Kayode Opeifa, in a statement in Lagos, condemned the ugly incident which occurred at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Lilypond Truck Transit Park at Ijora which led to loss of life and property.

Opeifa described the incident as unfortunate.

“We condemn, in strong terms, the ensuing violence which was reportedly escalated by some unscrupulous individuals and miscreants opposed to the operations of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit) in the area.

“We are deeply saddened by the violence and commiserate with the family of the deceased and other victims of the unfortunate incident.

“It is important to state categorically that the Presidential Task team was not involved in the unfortunate incident. We, therefore, call on those spreading such false claims to henceforth desist, ‘’ he said.

Opeifa said that the team empathised with the management and staff of NPA whose vehicles and offices were attacked or destroyed in the mayhem.

He said: “We commend the efforts of the Nigeria Police, Lagos Command and the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit) for quickly bringing the situation under control.

“Also, we commend the NPA management for not allowing the situation to adversely affect ports’ operations.

﻿ALSO READ: Another Nigerian killed, 2 others injured by unknown gunmen in South Africa

“We also commend efforts of the Nigerian media for resisting attempt by some vested interests at taking advantage of the incident to discredit the efforts of the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Team in sanitising and restoring law and order in the Apapa axis.’’

According to him, as partners in nation-building, media practitioners should always cross check the veracity of their information before publishing so as not to propagate falsehood emanating from some quarters.

Opeifa said that such could mislead the public who count on the media for objectivity and professionalism in its reportage.

The fracas by hoodlums left many wounded and property destroyed.