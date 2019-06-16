The official Photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bayo Omoboriowo says the president doesn’t like to pose for photographs.

Omoboriowo made this known in an interview with TheNation correspondent where he spoke about his second photo-book on President Buhari titled: Being Buhari.

He said all the pictures of Buhari that he has taken are realities of the president, adding that many Nigerians do not know that the president is not the kind of person who wants to pose for images.

Explaining why he titled his book, ‘Being Buhari’, Omoboriowo said, “One of the things I have done about the images of President Buhari is the reality of who the president is. Every picture you will see in the book is the reality of who he is: as a father, as the president, when in bilateral relations or during international engagements. All what you see is just he being himself, nothing doctored or enhanced. It is the reality of what he has been in the last four years. For instance, people don’t know that he is not the kind of person who wants to pose for images.

The presidential photographer said also he titled the second photo-book ‘Being Buhari’, which is a sequel to the first one titled ‘Buhari’ to chronicle the experience and journey of President Buhari in the last four years