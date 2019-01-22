The Presidential Investigation Panel on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Monday invited the former Interior Minister, Abba Moro to appear before it the second time on Jan. 25.

Mr Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Right Commission (NHRC), also the chairman of the panel, invited Moro once again after he failed to appear on Monday, Jan. 21.

Moro’s counsel, Mr Paul Edeh told the panel that his client could not honour the invitation because he was bereaved, following death some party members.

Moro was accused of allegedly bringing a petition, that men of SARS invaded Iwewe Community in Benue State and allegedly subjected them to “unlawful arrest, detention and extortion.”

The allegation came up during the second public hearing by the panel.

The petition was written by Mr Ali Adah and co on behalf of the members of the Iwewe Community.

Some policemen had earlier testified, alleging that the petition, on which they acted, emanated from the ex-Minister.

Earlier, Edeh, Moro’ counsel told the panel that his client started campaign for his ambition to be elected into the senate on Jan. 14, when the panel started its public hearing.

According to him, on their way to the campaign there was an accident, which claimed nine lives among them were the party chieftains, who would be buried on Jan. 24.

He told the panel that his client has requested the panel to permit him to send his written responses on the questions the panel directed to him.

“However, if the panel feels it will not help, he will be willing to cancel any other engagement to appear.”

The panel chairman, Ojukwu, after condoling with him, however, warned that this was the last sitting of the panel.

“His letters to the panel showed that he has no intention to appear before the panel.

“The first sitting he did not appear, it was adjourned until today (Monday) to enable him appear but he didn’t, all we have done is to ensure fair hearing,” he said.