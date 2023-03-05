Presidential election duty allowances paid to officers – Police

Adejobi said that the clarification became necessary in view of an allegation of non-payment of the allowances to police personnel.

“The force wishes to confirm in strong terms that it has paid all its personnel the allowances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mandate for the payment of the allowances due to all police officers had been issued and all lodgements made to respective Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) for onward payment to police officers banking with them.

”It is, however, astonishing to read in the news that some police officers have been denied payment of their accrued allowances, and such a delay has not gone down well with the force.

”The force urges all officers and men who are yet to receive payment of the allowances to take up such a matter with their respective banks, to ensure that the process of resolving the issues responsible for the delays is fast-tracked,” he said.

Adejobi said that the non-payment should not be blamed on the force since the police account and the Budget Office had done the needful.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that preparations were underway to pay allowances to the personnel for the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly Elections scheduled for March 11.