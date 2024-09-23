ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Members of the committee include Mike Adenuga, Alhaji Karami Isyaku-Rabi’u, Folorusho Alakija.

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims. [DaybreakNigeria]
Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims. [DaybreakNigeria]

Recommended articles

The fifth Wazirin Katsina, Alhaji Sani Lugga, who is a member of the committee disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Monday.

He said, “Because of the unprecedented flood catastrophe in Maiduguri, Borno, the committee held an emergency meeting via Zoom on Sept. 11, 2024.

“During the meeting, the sum of ₦1 billion was instantly approved for the procurement and supply of immediate and urgent relief materials to flood victims in Borno, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 34 member Committee was established by former President Goodluck Jonathan on Oct. 9, 2012, with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Dr Olisa Agbakoba as Co-Chairmen.

Lugga explained that other members included: Alhaji Mohamed Indimi, Dr Mike Adenuga, Alhaji Karami Isyaku-Rabi’u, Mrs Folorusho Alakija, Hajiya Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, and Frank Nweke Jnr, with Hajiya Hajara Modu as Secretary.

He pointed out that the committee was retained by former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, and it has been assisting flood victims in Nigeria every year.

“As a member of this esteemed presidential committee, I find it necessary to issue this statement in order to correct the media errors on what our distinguished and very humble Co-Chairman, Alhaji Dangote said during his visit to Borno.

“From the ₦2 billion donation announced by Dangote, ₦1 billion is on behalf of the committee for the procurement and supply of relief materials to the flood victims in Borno, through NEMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the other ₦1 billion was donated by the Dangote Foundation.

“We pray to Allah to touch the hearts of all the people and organisations to assist the victims of the Borno flood and of all other natural disasters,” Lugga said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

Yahaya Bello advised to make himself available in court on Wednesday

Yahaya Bello advised to make himself available in court on Wednesday

PDP rejects outcome of Edo election, vows to reclaim mandate

PDP rejects outcome of Edo election, vows to reclaim mandate

You can’t even win your LG  —  Shaibu mocks Obaseki

You can’t even win your LG  —  Shaibu mocks Obaseki

5 strategic missteps that gave APC the edge over PDP in Edo election

5 strategic missteps that gave APC the edge over PDP in Edo election

EFCC & Army Wahala: Agency warns skit makers against unauthorised use of uniforms

EFCC & Army Wahala: Agency warns skit makers against unauthorised use of uniforms

Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

Lawyer sues Access Bank for ₦100m over unlawful ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

Lawyer sues Access Bank for ₦100m over unlawful ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDLEA Operatives

Commissioner pleads with NDLEA to establish unit to fight drug abuse

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor (The Sun)

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60