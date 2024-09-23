Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

The fifth Wazirin Katsina, Alhaji Sani Lugga, who is a member of the committee disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Monday.

He said, “Because of the unprecedented flood catastrophe in Maiduguri, Borno, the committee held an emergency meeting via Zoom on Sept. 11, 2024.

“During the meeting, the sum of ₦1 billion was instantly approved for the procurement and supply of immediate and urgent relief materials to flood victims in Borno, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“The 34 member Committee was established by former President Goodluck Jonathan on Oct. 9, 2012, with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Dr Olisa Agbakoba as Co-Chairmen.”

Lugga explained that other members included: Alhaji Mohamed Indimi, Dr Mike Adenuga, Alhaji Karami Isyaku-Rabi’u, Mrs Folorusho Alakija, Hajiya Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, and Frank Nweke Jnr, with Hajiya Hajara Modu as Secretary.

He pointed out that the committee was retained by former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, and it has been assisting flood victims in Nigeria every year.

“As a member of this esteemed presidential committee, I find it necessary to issue this statement in order to correct the media errors on what our distinguished and very humble Co-Chairman, Alhaji Dangote said during his visit to Borno.

“From the ₦2 billion donation announced by Dangote, ₦1 billion is on behalf of the committee for the procurement and supply of relief materials to the flood victims in Borno, through NEMA.

“And the other ₦1 billion was donated by the Dangote Foundation.