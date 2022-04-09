Presidential aide denies reports of Buhari's trip to London

NAN observed that the summitpostnews quoted a statement issued by one of the president’s spokesmen allegedly saying that the Nigerian leader would be back in Abuja on May 10, 2022.

However, Ahmed on his verified twitter account on Saturday dismissed the reports, saying:

”The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is fake.

”The president is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London.”