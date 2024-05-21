ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

News Agency Of Nigeria

The first-anniversary schedule of events is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 22, with a World Press Conference.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Imohiosen said that the first-anniversary schedule of events was expected to begin on Wednesday, May 22, with a World Press Conference aimed at projecting President Tinubu’s administration’s achievements and plans.

He said that the World Press Conference would be held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, at 10:00 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Following this, Sectoral Updates, focusing on each ministry’s specific accomplishments and goals, will continue until Friday, May 24.

“All briefing activities will be held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja,” Imohiosen said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

Air Peace denies UK safety breach, labels report as fear-mongering

Air Peace denies UK safety breach, labels report as fear-mongering

Military transfers 350 rescued from Sambisa forest to Borno Govt for rehabilitation

Military transfers 350 rescued from Sambisa forest to Borno Govt for rehabilitation

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to police detention over certificate forgery

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to police detention over certificate forgery

Amid calls to cut cost of governance, Kano lawmakers get ₦2.7bn worth of vehicles

Amid calls to cut cost of governance, Kano lawmakers get ₦2.7bn worth of vehicles

Despite huge ticket price hike, Nigerian cinemas generate ₦2.25bn in Q1 2024

Despite huge ticket price hike, Nigerian cinemas generate ₦2.25bn in Q1 2024

LAMIST completes phase one of project to cut internet costs in Lagos

LAMIST completes phase one of project to cut internet costs in Lagos

Tension mounts as electricity workers lock out minister over tariff hike

Tension mounts as electricity workers lock out minister over tariff hike

ECOWAS Parliament: New speaker to emerge in Kano

ECOWAS Parliament: New speaker to emerge in Kano

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric

FCTA marks 500 structures for demolition along Karmo – Dei-Dei road corridor [NAN]

FCTA issues 24-hr demolition notices to clear 500 illegal markets, shanties

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records [Ripples Nigeria]

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records