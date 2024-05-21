President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Imohiosen said that the first-anniversary schedule of events was expected to begin on Wednesday, May 22, with a World Press Conference aimed at projecting President Tinubu’s administration’s achievements and plans.

He said that the World Press Conference would be held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, at 10:00 am.

"Following this, Sectoral Updates, focusing on each ministry’s specific accomplishments and goals, will continue until Friday, May 24.