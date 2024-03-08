ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu vows to rescue abducted students in Kaduna, IDPs in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President had directed the security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of the acts.

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ngalale said the President had directed the security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice was served against the perpetrators of the ats.

“I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued.

“Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered,” he quoted President Tinubu as saying.

According to him, President sympathises with the families of the victims, assuring them that they will soon be reunited with their loved ones.

