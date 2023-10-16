President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

The Federal Executive Council meeting is expected to hold on Monday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known to State House Correspondents on Sunday. He said that President Bola Tinubu would chair the meeting to be attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief to Staff to the President and Ministers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Head of Service of the Federation, Special Advisers as well as other top government functionaries will be at the meeting.

Ngelale said that the second edition of the meeting in the life of this administration would discuss issues concerning approvals given by the president on economic and social matters.

The inaugural meeting was held in August were new ministers attended to take their first brief from executive arm on their roles and responsibilities in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The FEC is a constitutional institution where government policies are discussed and endorsed by Ministers, with the President serving as the Chairman and the Vice President as the Vice Chairman.

NAN reports that at the Aug. 29 FEC meeting, Tinubu unveiled eight-point agenda to revive the country’s ailing economy. He had said that the eight-point agenda was based on eight priority areas, with identified targets that would be delivered in the next three years.