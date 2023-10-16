ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Tinubu, who is chairing the FEC meeting took their oath of office and allegiance and took photographs with the new cabinet members.

President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet members during their inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting. [Channels TV]
President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet members during their inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The new cabinet members are Malam Balarabe Lawal from Kaduna State as Minister of Environment, Jamila Bio-Ibrahim from Kwara, Minister of Youths and Ayodele Olawande from Ondo, Minister of State for Youths.

The ministers were the three nominated by Tinubu to take charge of the newly created ministry of Youths and a replacement for former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai. The Ministry of Youth was formerly with the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

El-Rufai was rejected during the Senate ministerial screening process when a member brought up a petition against him. Tinubu, who is chairing the FEC meeting, took their oath of office and allegiance and took photographs with the new cabinet members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also observed a minute silence for a former member of cabinet, Late Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, former minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Ajose-Adeogun, who died on July 1 at the age of 96, was appointed the FCT Minister in 1976 by the Murtala Mohammed military administration and served in the position until 1979.

The inaugural meeting was held in August were new ministers attended to take their first brief from the executive arm on their roles and responsibilities in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The FEC is a constitutional institution where government policies are discussed and endorsed by Ministers, with the President serving as the Chairman and the Vice President as the Vice Chairman. NAN reports that at the Aug. 29 FEC meeting, Tinubu unveiled eight-point agenda to revive the country’s ailing economy.

He had said that the eight-point agenda was based on eight priority areas, with identified targets that would be delivered in the next three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are food security; ending poverty, economic growth and job creation, access to capital, particularly consumer credit, inclusivity in all its dimensions, particularly as regards youths and women, improving security, improving the playing field on which people and particularly companies operate, rule of law, and of course, fighting corruption.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

Gov Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

Gov Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

World Food Day: FAO urges govts to prioritise water in policy and planning

World Food Day: FAO urges govts to prioritise water in policy and planning

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa