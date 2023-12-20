ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Wednesday. The president, in the letter, said the request was in pursuant to section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He listed the justices nominated for confirmation and subsequent appointment into the nation’s apex court to include: Justices Jummai Sankey, Stephen Adah, Mohammed Idris and Haruna Tsammani.

Others were: Jamilu Tukur, Abubakar Umar, Chidiebere Uwa, Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, Obande Ogbuinya, Moore Adumein and Habeeb Abiru.

News Agency Of Nigeria

