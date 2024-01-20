ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu renews appointment of NITT boss Bayero Farah

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the reappointment is under the provisions of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology Act, 1986 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the institute, John Kolawale, and made available to newsmen in Zaria on Friday.

He said the appointment was with effect from Jan.13.

”The reappointment notice was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume.'

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the reappointment is under the provisions of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology Act, 1986 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

He said Farah possessed a track record of sterling and exceptional performance which led to the massive and unprecedented transformation of NITT to its unrivalled status since inception in 1986.

Kolawale said the director-general joined the services of NITT in 1994 as a Senior Staff Development Officer, having earlier worked as a classroom teacher and later as a National Population Census Cartographic Officer.

He rose through the ranks to the position of Director in 2013 and substantive DG/CEO on Jan.13, 2020.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

NSCDC arrests 2 suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children

NSCDC arrests 2 suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children

Delta Gov Oborevwori faced 38 election lawsuits, won all - Aide

Delta Gov Oborevwori faced 38 election lawsuits, won all - Aide

President Tinubu renews appointment of NITT boss Bayero Farah

President Tinubu renews appointment of NITT boss Bayero Farah

Aiyedatiwa inaugurates multi-million naira library in Ondo

Aiyedatiwa inaugurates multi-million naira library in Ondo

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors

Kidnappers strike again in Abuja, abduct man driving home with wife

Kidnappers strike again in Abuja, abduct man driving home with wife

Aisha Yesufu calls Supreme Court verdict a coup against Nasarawa people

Aisha Yesufu calls Supreme Court verdict a coup against Nasarawa people

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima