ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu offered prayers for the repose of Mustapha's soul, expressing hope for divine comfort for those mourning her loss.

Aisha Bello Mustapha [Twitter:@NGRPresident]
Aisha Bello Mustapha [Twitter:@NGRPresident]

Recommended articles

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, released the statement on Monday, December 11, 2023.

President Tinubu conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving family, friends, and colleagues of the late broadcaster, extending sympathies to the management and staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Africa's largest television network, as well as the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustapha, a distinguished news anchor and presenter, dedicated 35 years of her life to NTA, leaving an indelible mark until her retirement in 2022.

President Tinubu, acknowledging her significant contributions, shared, "During her time as the presenter of the flagship 'NTA Network News at 9,' Nigerians and viewers around the world looked forward to seeing her smile, warmth, and wisdom as she delivered news that can be trusted objectively."

The President praised Mustapha for her role as a mentor, especially to young women entering the broadcasting field.

He noted, "She mentored many young women who took to broadcasting, mainly by watching and listening to her eloquence, passion, and integrity on the screen, in the newsroom, and off the screen."

Reflecting on her legacy, President Tinubu highlighted the rich news archives Mustapha leaves behind and her substantial contributions to the development of broadcasting in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that her impact in bringing news to life will serve as a beacon inspiring generations in the art of broadcasting.

In a concluding statement, President Tinubu offered prayers for the repose of Mustapha's soul, expressing hope for divine comfort for those mourning her loss.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Falana gives FG 2 weeks to compensate military airstrike victims

Falana gives FG 2 weeks to compensate military airstrike victims

I congratulate my bestie - Otedola applauds Dangote's vision for energy security

I congratulate my bestie - Otedola applauds Dangote's vision for energy security

Lagos Government announces 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta at Sol Beach Oniru

Lagos Government announces 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta at Sol Beach Oniru

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

Anglican Bishop tells FG to declare 3-day national fasting and prayers for Nigeria

David Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US, Embassy in Nigeria. [Guardian]

US embassy has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians who want to 'japa' this year

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Innovative approaches, collaboration critical to universal health coverage - Sanwo-Olu

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

Court orders INEC to identify officials involved in underaged voter registration within 90 days