President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, released the statement on Monday, December 11, 2023.

President Tinubu conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving family, friends, and colleagues of the late broadcaster, extending sympathies to the management and staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Africa's largest television network, as well as the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.

Mustapha, a distinguished news anchor and presenter, dedicated 35 years of her life to NTA, leaving an indelible mark until her retirement in 2022.

President Tinubu, acknowledging her significant contributions, shared, "During her time as the presenter of the flagship 'NTA Network News at 9,' Nigerians and viewers around the world looked forward to seeing her smile, warmth, and wisdom as she delivered news that can be trusted objectively."

The President praised Mustapha for her role as a mentor, especially to young women entering the broadcasting field.

He noted, "She mentored many young women who took to broadcasting, mainly by watching and listening to her eloquence, passion, and integrity on the screen, in the newsroom, and off the screen."

Reflecting on her legacy, President Tinubu highlighted the rich news archives Mustapha leaves behind and her substantial contributions to the development of broadcasting in Nigeria.

He stated that her impact in bringing news to life will serve as a beacon inspiring generations in the art of broadcasting.