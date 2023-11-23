President Tinubu inaugurates 15 motorised boreholes to tackle water crisis in Benue

President Tinubu while inaugurating the projects at Wannue, Tarka Local Government Area, said the boreholes were funded by the National Lottery Trust Fund. He was represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo.

He said that a total of 19 motorised boreholes were constructed by the Trust Fund, adding that 15 of them were located in Tarka and Gboko Local Government Areas of Benue.

“Let me commend the management of the Trust Fund for successfully delivering 19 motorised boreholes across the nation within the shortest possible time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These noble projects in water and sanitation will no doubt bring access to clean portable water closer to the beneficiaries, curb the spread of diseases, and improve the health of the benefiting communities," he said.

He said the lottery has huge potential both as a wealth generator and its impact on the growth of the economy, therefore the Government will strengthen the lottery legislation.

“Over the years across jurisdictions, wealth generated from lottery has been used to transform societies through the provision of infrastructural, and socio-economic development across the world.

“Given the potential of the lottery/gaming business, one can easily appreciate the enormous prospect that it holds for a country like Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million people.

“Accordingly, the government will do everything humanly possible to revitalise this industry that holds great promise for Nigeria in raising enormous revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, the government is committed to putting policies meant to automate revenue collections, repealing the National Lottery Act (NLA), 2005 with the National Gaming Act, in order to accommodate the growing dynamism of lottery business in the country.

“This will help to steer the industry to international best practices for improved returns to good causes and interventions across the country.” he added.

The President appealed to the benefiting communities to own the projects and protect the same for improved sanitation and hygiene. Earlier, Dr Bello Maigari, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Lottery Trust Fund, said they have constructed a total of 15 motorised boreholes in 15 selected communities in Benue.

Dr Maigari said all the 15 motorised boreholes were completed and will be commissioned and handed over for public use. He reaffirmed the commitment of the government to continue the programme, until every community in dire need of portable water across the six geo-political zones of the country was reached.

“The World Bank estimates that 70 million Nigerians lack access to safe drinking water. Nigeria has abundant water resources, but poor water management practices and inadequate infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This knowledge has further consolidated the agency’s initiative to provide the basic infrastructure needed to strengthen access to clean portable water.

“This will in turn curb the spread of diseases and improve good health and wellbeing of the benefiting communities,” he stated.

Also speaking, a representative of the late JS Tarka family, Mr Moses Tarka, said water remained their greatest challenge within the area. Tarka said that before the construction of the motorised borehole, they usually trek for about two to three kilometres to access water that was not even clean.