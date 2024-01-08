ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu fires FCCPC CEO Irukera, BPE CEO Okoh

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tw CEOs are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja.

The Presidential spokesman said that the dismissal was in conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government.

This, he added, was also towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation's economy by key growth-enabling institutions.

Ngelale said the two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new ones.

He said that the dismissal of the two heads was with immediate effect.

