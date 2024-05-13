President Tinubu endorses #WeAreEqual campaign for gender equity in Africa

Tinubu approved the campaign during his remarks at the launch of the #WeAreEqual campaign by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) hosted by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

Studies, he said, have consistently highlighted that education is the cornerstone for national development. He added that when girls are empowered to pursue their dreams, communities thrive, economies prosper, and nations succeed.

“The campaign will bring to realisation of the fact that the empowerment of women and girls is essential to achieving each of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“I salute the commitment and dedication of the African first ladies, as members of OAFLAD, to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap in opportunities and appointments across the African continent.

“This Campaign, spearheaded by your excellences, holds significant importance for us in Africa. I therefore congratulate you all. I particularly congratulate my dear wife, the First Lady of Nigeria, who has chosen education as a primary tool to champion this campaign nationwide.

"I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive changes to our communities. It is now my honour to launch the #WeAreEqual Campaign in Nigeria."

The president also advised all Nigerians to carry forward the campaign, saying that it promises to gift an educated girl child the potential to bring the necessary change and transformation in African communities for the better.

“I am aware that this campaign has been successfully launched in 15 other African countries, focusing on health, education, economic empowerment and gender-based violence. I am also delighted to learn of all the various initiatives that your excellences have embarked upon in your respective countries. I celebrate you all.

“The focus of the launch of this campaign in Nigeria, “Education as a Powerful Tool for Change” is critical for Africa’s development, if we are to attain gender equity and ensure equal opportunities for all.

“We must continue to create opportunities for all our children to access quality education without leaving anyone behind, particularly the girl child. We must engender a society where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of who they are.’’

He said the #WeAreEqual campaign was timely following the reintroduction of the Alternative High School for Girls championed by the first lady.

“It is noteworthy that the launch of this laudable campaign in Nigeria came with the reintroduction of the Alternative High School for Girls by the First Lady.

“This initiative offers a second chance to young girls who have dropped out of school to further their education and fulfil their dreams and aspirations.

“I am happy to note that the foundation stone of one of the schools was recently laid in Osun State, in western Nigeria, by the first lady. More schools are underway across the country, supported by state governments, the federal government through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and other development partners."

The president in his remarks also commended the OAFLAD members across Africa, the development partners, representatives from the civil society organisations and members of the diplomatic community.

NAN reports that the #WeAreEqual, campaign is an initiative of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).