President Tinubu congratulates Funke Akindele, celebrates Nigeria’s creative excellence

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale , Tinubu also congratulated Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commends the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

The President extolled the creative industry’s pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration. I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further,” Tinubu said.