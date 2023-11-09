President Tinubu arrives Riyadh for inaugural Saudi-Africa Summit

The summit aims to strengthen ties between African nations and Saudi Arabia, fostering dialogue, enhancing trade and investment opportunities, and promoting cooperation on various fronts.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key cabinet members, the Nigerian President is expected to engage in crucial discussions during the summit.

Among the notable members of the delegation are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman; Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu; and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen Abubakar Bagudu.

