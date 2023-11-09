ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu arrives Riyadh for inaugural Saudi-Africa Summit

Ima Elijah

The summit aims to strengthen ties between African nations and Saudi Arabia.

President Bola Tinubu [X/@ARISEtv]
President Bola Tinubu [X/@ARISEtv]

The summit aims to strengthen ties between African nations and Saudi Arabia, fostering dialogue, enhancing trade and investment opportunities, and promoting cooperation on various fronts.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key cabinet members, the Nigerian President is expected to engage in crucial discussions during the summit.

Among the notable members of the delegation are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman; Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu; and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen Abubakar Bagudu.

In addition to these esteemed ministers, President Tinubu is also accompanied by prominent figures including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Mallam Jalal Arabi.

Ima Elijah

