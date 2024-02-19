Tinubu appoints former NYSC D-G, others to tackle social vices in Nigerian tertiary institutions

This he said was a decisive step to address the growing concern of social vices plaguing tertiary institutions across the country. Asefon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime, sexual harassment, and academic dishonesty among others are some of the social vices which hinder the academic performance and personal development of students.

Asefon added that these vices didn’t not only hinder academic performance but also threatened the overall safety and well-being of students thereby casting a shadow over the vibrant environment of tertiary institutions.

“The formation of the special committee underscores a significant commitment to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu to safeguard the future of Nigerian students.

“And also the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach in tackling the menace of social vices in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions,” he said.

Asefon said that the committee was drawn from various stakeholders, renowned educationists, student activists, and patriotic leaders among others.

He listed the newly formed special committee for the Eradication of Social Vices in Tertiary Institutions (SESV-TI) as Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (rtd), former Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Nigeria Army University Biu, as the Chairman.

Others are, Maxwell Okoye as Secretary, while prominent figures include; Prof. Jerry Ugokwe, a Professor of Legislative Studies, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives.

Also on the list are former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari, former FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramat Tijjani, the Archbishop of the African Church Abuja, and Bishop Peter Ogunmuyiwa.

Dr Abubakar Rimi Jnr, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu, Ismail Lawanson, Tayyiba Abdulrazak and representatives of security agencies were also members.