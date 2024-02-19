ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu appoints former NYSC D-G, others to tackle social vices in Nigerian tertiary institutions

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee plans to collaborate with tertiary institution administrators to strengthen security measures and implement stricter disciplinary codes.

Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (rtd) [Punch Newspapers]
Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (rtd) [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

This he said was a decisive step to address the growing concern of social vices plaguing tertiary institutions across the country. Asefon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime, sexual harassment, and academic dishonesty among others are some of the social vices which hinder the academic performance and personal development of students.

Asefon added that these vices didn’t not only hinder academic performance but also threatened the overall safety and well-being of students thereby casting a shadow over the vibrant environment of tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formation of the special committee underscores a significant commitment to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu to safeguard the future of Nigerian students.

“And also the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach in tackling the menace of social vices in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions,” he said.

Asefon said that the committee was drawn from various stakeholders, renowned educationists, student activists, and patriotic leaders among others.

He listed the newly formed special committee for the Eradication of Social Vices in Tertiary Institutions (SESV-TI) as Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (rtd), former Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Nigeria Army University Biu, as the Chairman.

Others are, Maxwell Okoye as Secretary, while prominent figures include; Prof. Jerry Ugokwe, a Professor of Legislative Studies, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on the list are former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari, former FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramat Tijjani, the Archbishop of the African Church Abuja, and Bishop Peter Ogunmuyiwa.

Dr Abubakar Rimi Jnr, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu, Ismail Lawanson, Tayyiba Abdulrazak and representatives of security agencies were also members.

Asefon said the mandate of the committee was to develop and implement comprehensive awareness campaigns, educate students about the dangers of social vices and promote positive values. He added that the committee would also collaborate with tertiary institution administrators to strengthen security measures and implement stricter disciplinary codes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Federal Court restrains Wike, others from interfering in Centenary Economic City Free Zone

Federal Court restrains Wike, others from interfering in Centenary Economic City Free Zone

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

'We don't know where to go again' - Nigerians in Ibadan protest against hardship

'We don't know where to go again' - Nigerians in Ibadan protest against hardship

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Tinubu appoints former NYSC D-G, others to tackle social vices in Nigerian tertiary institutions

Tinubu appoints former NYSC D-G, others to tackle social vices in Nigerian tertiary institutions

Redeemed Church members rally on streets for national healing via prayer

Redeemed Church members rally on streets for national healing via prayer

NARTO directs petroleum transporters to commence strike over high cost of operations

NARTO directs petroleum transporters to commence strike over high cost of operations

Catholic Bishops accuse President Tinubu of inflicting hardship on Nigerians

Catholic Bishops accuse President Tinubu of inflicting hardship on Nigerians

Petroleum producers forum seeks cooperation, collaboration at NIES 2024

Petroleum producers forum seeks cooperation, collaboration at NIES 2024

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primate Elijah Ayodele [Punch]

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council [AIT LIVE]

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council