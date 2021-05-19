French President Macron agrees to cooperate with Buhari in fight against insecurity

Macron, who hosted the Nigerian leader on the margins of the Financing Africa Summit in Paris, pledged his steadfast support for Nigeria and its people as they confront the security challenges facing the country.

The French government would absolutely be there on the side of Nigeria and it was willing to support with everything to assist the country overcome its security threats, Macron said.

He also pledged to support Nigeria in confronting the challenges faced with COVID-19 vaccines.

At the meeting, Buhari, who outlined the challenges facing the country as well as its neighbours, also spoke about the steps he had taken to reignite response to the situation which, he said, included the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

The president expressed the willingness of Nigeria to work with France and all its international partners to rein in the security challenges.