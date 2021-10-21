RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Erdogan says Turkey terrorist organisation is operating in Nigeria

Turkey is willing to cooperate with Nigeria to deal with the terrorists.

Buhari, Turkish President in bilateral talks in Aso Villa. [Twitter/@ashenews]
Buhari, Turkish President in bilateral talks in Aso Villa. [Twitter/@ashenews]

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is in Nigeria on a two-day bilateral visit, says the “terrorist organisation” behind the July 2016 failed coup in his country, is operating in Nigeria.

Erdogan disclosed this on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at a media briefing in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The 2016 coup in Turkey led to the death of over 200 people, with more than 2,000 other persons sustaining injuries.

“We have been closely monitoring the developments unfolding in Nigeria. The terrorist organisations, the armed gangs, and the marine bandits are continuously active in Nigeria and the Nigerian authorities are continuously fighting against them," Erdogan says through an interpreter.

"In order to cooperate further in the fields of military defence and security, we are doing everything that will be available.

“On this occasion, I also would like to take this opportunity once again to extend my most heartfelt condolences to our brothers and sisters of Nigeria who have lost their lives as a result of terrorist attacks.

"I hope and pray that Allah will bestow upon those who stayed behind the utmost patience and strength.

“We are ready to share our ever expanding capabilities with Nigeria, especially in the field of defence industry and security which are being praised by the entire globe.

"This sensitivity that we showcase in fighting terrorism, I hope will be reciprocated by our Nigerian brothers and sisters and our counterparts.

“As you are probably aware, Turkey has been fighting against terrorist organisations for many, many decades such as the PKK, PYD, FETO, Daesh and other terrorist organisations.

“The perpetrator of the heinous failed coup of July 15, FETO, is still illegally active in Nigeria.

"And we are continuously sharing our intelligence with the Nigerian authorities. I hope and pray that our Nigerian brothers will forge a closer solidarity in this field with us,” he adds.

Erdogan commended President Buhari for his hospitality.

